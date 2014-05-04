Body of UCSB Student Found on Beach Below Isla Vista

Authorities are investigating the death of 20-year-old UC Santa Barbara student after her body was found on an Isla Vista beach early Sunday.

The body of Sierra Markee-Winkler, 20, of Eureka, was discovered on the beach below the 6800 of Del Playa Drive around 7 a.m., according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A bicyclist spotted the woman and called 9-1-1. Hoover said Isla Vista Foot Patrol and county Fire Department personnel responded to the scene but determined the woman was dead.

Markee-Winkler was attending UCSB and lived in Isla Vista, Hoover said. Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

“The exact cause and manner of death will not be determined for several weeks and is pending a coroner’s investigation,” Hoover said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179.

