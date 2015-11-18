Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 11:59 am | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Man’s Body Pulled From Water at Santa Barbara Harbor

Victim apparently fell off Stearns Wharf in the early morning hours, according to police

A man who apparently fell off Stearns Wharf was declared dead Wednesday after being pulled from the water at the Santa Barbara Harbor.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 1:18 p.m. | November 18, 2015 | 8:58 a.m.

Emergency crews were dispatched at about 7:45 a.m. to a report of a possible water rescue near the wharf, according to Battalion Chief Mike De Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

They met up with Harbor Patrol personnel, who already had pulled the man from the water and brought him to the boat launch area, De Ponce said.

AMR paramedics made a medical assessment and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man fell from Stearns Wharf sometime in the early morning hours, according to Santa Barbara police Sgt. Todd Johnson.

Video obtained by police shows the man walking onto the pier in the darkness, Johnson said, adding that city workers discovered him in the water.

"It appears he was intoxicated or suffered a medical problem," Johnson said.

The man's name was being withheld pending notification of relatives, Johnson said, adding that he was known to police.

The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Office was investigating, and an autopsy was planned, Johnson said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

