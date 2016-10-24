Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 1:30 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Body Found at Shooting Area Identified as Santa Barbara Woman

Authorities say woman appears to have died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | October 24, 2016

Authorities identified the body found dead Saturday morning near the “Glass Factory” shooting range in the mountains above Santa Barbara as a 29-year-old Santa Barbara woman.

An autopsy performed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Sarah Lynn Hambarzumjan-Calhoun, sheriff's office spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Monday morning.  

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities think the woman died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Hoover said. 

An official cause and manner of death is pending toxicology and lab results, according to Hoover.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s detectives responded to the area along East Camino Cielo in Los Padres National Forest at around 9:50 a.m. Saturday.

A passerby on the shooting range, which is closed due to fire restrictions, found the body and called authorities, according to the sheriff's department. 

Authorities initially identified Hambarzumjan-Calhoun as 30 years old, but later revised that statement. 

No further details were available. 

