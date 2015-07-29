Bodyworks Wellness Fair Encourages Whole-Body Health

Advice

Santa Barbara Bodyworks school of massage hosted a wellness fair on Saturday, July 18, with a full day of educational workshops and lectures on whole-body wellness.

The free event was open to the community and included opportunities for free bodywork, as well as raffles and prizes.

Featured presenters included Dr. Kathy Gruver, award winning author and internationally recognized speaker on mind-body medicine, along with Barbara Hannelore, author of the award-winning book, "The Moon and You: A Woman's Guide to an Easier Monthly Cycle."

Santa Barbara Bodyworks, established in 1995, is under new management and has recently implemented new policies and curriculum to offer students a greater chance of success.

The school provides experiential education in the art and science of massage therapy coupled with valuable business skill development, so students complete the program with the necessary tools to start their own business and reach higher earning potential as a massage therapist.

“Our new policies better support our students and the revised curriculum is more effective and robust when covering anatomy and kinesiology,” says owner and integrative bodywork specialist, Will Thompson.

“Two cutting edge clinical classes, 'Range of Motion Therapy' and 'Orthopedic Massage' have also been added to keep up with growing demands for this type of healing treatment,” Thompson said.

Massage therapy is a growing profession as people continue to become more health conscious and the demand for bodywork treatment also continues to grow. Those currently on the job hunt might find massage therapy to be an extremely rewarding career with opportunities to work in diverse settings and to work for oneself.

The hourly earnings for a massage therapist in Santa Barbara is upwards of $100 per hour with the average investment of $2,499 for a 250 hour training program. Continued education and training will increase the earning potential along with more experience.

"People who are good with their hands, have the desire to help others, are compassionate and attentive to detail would make great bodywork practitioners,” Thompson said.

In addition to its massage therapy training programs, Santa Barbara Bodyworks also offers affordable bodywork and massage, both private and in a community room.

For more information about Santa Barbara Bodyworks visit www.sbbodyworks.com or call 805.569.3230.

—Carissa Nepstead represents Santa Barbara Bodyworks.