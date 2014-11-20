Bohnetts Donate New Full-Scale Kitchen to Westside Boys & Girls Club

“You never know who will show up.”

Those words, famously spoken years ago by Grandma Vi (Violet) Bohnett (wife of former Santa Barbara Mayor Floyd Bohnett, who served from 1945-50 and again from 1957-59) are proving rather prophetic today as Santa Barbara’s Westside United Boys & Girls Club prepares to receive a new kitchen from the Bohnett family in honor of their grandmother.

“In recent years, we partnered with Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation for the 'Pocket Park' at Bohnett Park (next door to the Westside club) in honor of our grandfather,” Lynda Bohnett said. “It seems only fitting that our family focus on helping the club this year with something that our grandmother would have loved — a great big, modern kitchen! Everything else at the club has been recently upgraded. A full kitchen is the only thing that’s missing. Right now, the only appliance they have is a very dated refrigerator.

“Our goal is to make the new kitchen versatile enough to support commercial caterers; big family gatherings and community events of possibly up to 400 people at a time like weddings, receptions and reunions; cooking classes for adults and children; and in so doing, help to generate an income for the Westside United Boys & Girls Club, in addition to making it useful for the kids. Our grandparents would have appreciated our leaving such a family legacy.”

Interim United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara Executive Director Diana Starr Langley expressed the Westside Club’s excitement.

“We are beyond thrilled to receive this incredible gift from the Bohnetts!" she said. "When they toured the facility and realized the need, they simply said, ‘We will build this kitchen and we will raise the funds to cover the cost.' When this kitchen is finished, it will open new vistas of opportunity for our kids — better nutrition, life skills and job training, and a real center for culture and celebration for families and the entire community. This is a tremendous investment in a better future for our kids, our Westside community and the mission of the United Boys & Girls Clubs.”

The Bohnetts, who have family members in the restaurant business with Sambo’s and Carrows, plan on partnering on the kitchen project with the City of Santa Barbara. Lynda’s cousin, Joe Bohnett, is spearheading the project. He comes with a wealth of experience in every aspect needed for this endeavor.

The plan includes doubling the size of the original kitchen and moving it.

“The old kitchen is in the middle of the building,” Lynda Bohnett said. “The new one will be next to the entrance, with an entrance of its own to make it easily accessible by caterers, who will also be invited to rent the space. We’re going to double-up on appliances (refrigerators, stoves, ovens and so forth) to accommodate large events, and also include a pass-through window from the kitchen to the basketball court. Additionally, there will be a large stainless steel prep table in the middle of the kitchen for cooking and baking classes.”

New Westside UBGC Director Jon Young is suggesting that the family also include quotes from the Bohnetts’ grandmother along the wall.

“Grandma Vi was quite an amazing cook,” Lynda Bohnett explained. “She used huge cooking pots, even when only cooking for herself and our grandpa. And she enjoyed sharing words of wisdom and lots of laughter in her kitchen, with our family and many other guests.

“We would like to have this process expedited, but we also know that we need to do this the right way. We plan to partner with the City of Santa Barbara on the project, since they own the building and hopefully, it will be a win-win for both the club and the city, as well."

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing the Westside United Boys & Girls Club.