Boil Water Notice Rescinded for Summerland Area of Montecito Water District

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | January 15, 2018 | 3:49 p.m.

A boil water notice has been in effect for all of the Montecito Water District service area since Jan. 9, but the district said Monday that water in the Summerland area has been declared safe to drink. 

The district did testing in conjunction with the State Water Resources Control Board, the district said in a statement Monday. 

"In the Summerland area it is no longer necessary to boil your tap water or for you to consume bottled water in the area as described below: East of and including Ortega Ridge Road to the ocean. South of and including Hunt Drive. West of and including Greenwell Road/Asegra Road. This area includes Freesia Drive, Caspia Lane, Marguerita Way, and the Montecito Ranch Estates," the district said.

The district has an interactive boundary map which includes its service area and where the boil water notice has been rescinded. 

The Montecito Water District has major damage to its distribution system after the mudslides and flooding, and breaks in its main transmission pipeline drained all of its storage reservoirs during the deadly flooding in Montecito, sending 8-9 million gallons of water downhill. 

It is not clear how much of an effect those drained reservoir tanks had on the storm impacts, or how long it will take for the district to repair its system and restore water service to the Montecito area. 

The change in the boil water notice will be welcome news to Summerland, which had little damage from the storm but whose residents has been living with various utility outage issues for a week.

