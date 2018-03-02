Bolden Brace Honored as 6th Man of Year in Colonial Athletic Association

College Basketball

Santa Barbara High alum Bolden Brace was named the Sixth Man of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The award was voted on by the league's head men's basketball coaches, media relations directors and members of the media.

After leading his program to a 14-4 conference record, Northeastern's Bill Coen was named CAA Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.



Shawn Occeus, who led the CAA in steals for the entire conference season was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Vasa Pusica finished as the runner up for Player of the Year while earning All-CAA First Team honors and Tomas Murphy was selected to the CAA All-Rookie Team.



Brace, who started the first six games of the season for the Huskies, moved into a reserve role during the second half of the non-conference slate, where he excelled en route to being named the first-ever CAA Sixth Man of the Year. The sophomore, who usually checks into the game alongside Murphy and Begley, brings another level of intensity to the game the second he steps foot on the court.



He finished the regular season averaging 8.0 points per game, and a team-leading 4.9 rpg, while shooting .460 from the field and .402 from behind the arc. In conference play, Brace's numbers only went up. He finished CAA action with 8.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, while dishing out 42 of his 64 total assists, and making 12 of his 20 steals and seven of his 12 total blocks. He also shot .485 from the field and .429 from deep while tallying two double-doubles on the year, both during CAA play.



Brace led Santa Barbara to a CIF-SS basketball title during his senior year of 2015-16.



