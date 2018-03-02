Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:36 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Bolden Brace Honored as 6th Man of Year in Colonial Athletic Association

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 2, 2018 | 8:51 p.m.

Santa Barbara High alum Bolden Brace was named the Sixth Man of the Year in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The award was voted on by the league's head men's basketball coaches, media relations directors and members of the media.

Bolden Brace is named Sixth Man of the Year in the CAA.
Bolden Brace is named Sixth Man of the Year in the CAA.

After leading his program to a 14-4 conference record, Northeastern's Bill Coen was named CAA Coach of the Year for the first time in his career.
 
Shawn Occeus, who led the CAA in steals for the entire conference season was named the Defensive Player of the Year. Vasa Pusica finished as the runner up for Player of the Year while earning All-CAA First Team honors and Tomas Murphy was selected to the CAA All-Rookie Team.
 
Brace, who started the first six games of the season for the Huskies, moved into a reserve role during the second half of the non-conference slate, where he excelled en route to being named the first-ever CAA Sixth Man of the Year. The sophomore, who usually checks into the game alongside Murphy and Begley, brings another level of intensity to the game the second he steps foot on the court.
 
He finished the regular season averaging 8.0 points per game, and a team-leading 4.9 rpg, while shooting .460 from the field and .402 from behind the arc. In conference play, Brace's numbers only went up. He finished CAA action with 8.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, while dishing out 42 of his 64 total assists, and making 12 of his 20 steals and seven of his 12 total blocks. He also shot .485 from the field and .429 from deep while tallying two double-doubles on the year, both during CAA play.
 
Brace led Santa Barbara to a CIF-SS basketball title during his senior year of 2015-16.


 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 