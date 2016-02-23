Bolden Brace, Santa Barbara Light It Up in CIF Quarterfinal Victory

Boys Basketball

Lawndale High School faced the issue that all teams seem to face when playing Santa Barbara High in boys basketball – the hot-hand shooting of Bolden Brace.

The 6-6 Northeastern commit tallied a game-high of 29 points to pace the Dons past the Cardinals, 84-69, in the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday at J.R. Richards Gym.

Santa Barbara (29-1) will travel to La Mirada for a semifinal game on Friday.

It didn’t take long for Brace to show the opposition what he's capable of from behind the 3-point arc, as he knocked down six of his seven 3-pointers in a 20-point opening quarter. Brace also dished out 8 assists and grabbed 7 rebounds in the game.

“When there is good energy in the gym, I get really fired up,” said Brace. “Once I start feeling it I get this sensation that makes me want to play even harder. Tonight was just one of those nights.”

After an early 30-16 jump on Lawndale in first quarter, senior forward Nick Busch carried on the momentum, tacking on 20 points and reeling in six boards.

In the second quarter, the Cardinals were able to bounce back and close the deficit to eight. But the ferocious play of point guard Ben Brown allowed the Dons to pull away once again before the half. Brown finished with 13 points on the night.

“They started to get back in it in the second quarter so we just had to slow down a little bit and be more patient offensively,” said head coach David Bregante. “We kept turning the ball over. We had 10 turnovers in the first half, so at halftime we made the adjustments and took care of the ball a little better.”

Lawndale competed with Santa Barbara offensively for the majority of the night, utilizing its fast transition game and efficiency from the 3-point line to stay within striking distance of the Dons.

“We have to give Lawndale a lot of credit. They kept battling, they kept fighting, they never gave up,” said Bregante. “They have a lot of great athletes and they did a great job pushing the ball down the floor. They competed to the very last second. They did a really good job tonight.”

Santa Barbara got right back to business at the start of the second half with a 10-0 run in the span of four minutes. A 3-pointer from Busch with three minutes remaining ignited a battle royale from behind the arc as both teams went back and forth with consecutive 3-pointers. The third quarter concluded with the Dons leading 68-45.

“We knew they were going to be athletic so we wanted to run as much as possible, which then really opened up the 3-pointer throughout the game,” said Brace. We kept getting open looks and kept knocking them down, so we were able to pile on the points.”

The Dons finished the game with some Globetrotter-style basketball that kept the crowd roaring until the final buzzer sounded. Santa Barbara got the crowd on its feet with three monstrous dunks in the closing minutes, the first of which was a beautifully placed lob from Brace to Ben Clay who slammed it home for the alley-oop finish. Less than a minute later, Busch found himself on a break away with another huge dunk. Finally, Brace made his last mark on the game when he performed a swift dribble move past a defender before leaping up and jamming the ball through two defenders for yet another rim-rattler.

“Tonight was a lot of fun,” said Brace. "Once we started running the ball they got really tired, and toward the end we were able to capitalize with some fast-break dunks and have some fun.”

The Dons (29-1) will hit the road for the third straight year to play in the semifinals.

“We have to be sure to put in a good couple days of practice and get down to the game early on Friday to get some shots up,” said Busch. “If we keep doing what we’re doing offensively, I think we’ll have a good shot against La Mirada.”

