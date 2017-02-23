Bolden Brace Scores 40 Points In Northeastern’s Double-OT Win

College Basketball

Former Santa Barbara High star Bolden Brace poured in 40 points in Northeastern's 105-104 upset victory at Elon in a Colonial Athletic Association basketball game on Thursday night in Elon, N.C.

Brace, a freshman, buried a school-record 10 three-pointers, as the Huskies snapped a three-game losing streak. He is one of three Northeastern players to score 40 and finished one point shy of tying the school's single-game scoring record, which is held by J.J. Barera and Reggie Lewis.

Brace scored 28 points in the first half, hitting six three-pointers before intermission. For the game, he was 10 of 20 from long range but did not hit a 3-pointer in either overtime period. However, his trey with 1:46 left in regulation gave the Huskies an 81-76 advantage.

Tyler Seibring, who scored 30 points, hit a jumper at the buzzer to get Elon even at 81-81 and force the first overtime.

"That was probably one of the most fun basketball games I've played in my life," said Brace in the post-game press conference. "Once you get going and get some stops on defense and when I get the ball, it's free flow. It's the best feeling in the world. When you see the ball go through the basket that many times in a game, there is no feeling like it."

"And we needed every one of them," said Northeastern coach Bill Coen.

Earlier this season, Brace hit a buzzer-beating shot while falling out of bounds on the baseline to beat College of Charleston.

Brace led Santa Barbara to a CIF-Southern Section championship last year.