Bollywood Masala Orchestra and Dancers of India to Perform Eclectic Repertoire at UCSB

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | September 15, 2015 | 10:12 a.m.

 
UCSB Arts & Lectures presents a feast for the senses as Bollywood Masala Orchestra and Dancers of India, a Columbia Artists production direct from India, perform their new eclectic repertoire, Spirit of India, Mon., Oct. 5, at 8 p.m. at UCSB's Campbell Hall.

The Bollywood Masala Orchestra and Dancers of India invite audiences into the world of music, dance, spirituality and dynamism that characterizes India and the irresistible scores of Bollywood film soundtracks. 

Their production Spirit of India, now on its world-premiere tour, is an original theatrical event that takes a bold step forward in Indian live music and dance.

In what promises to be an evening of dazzling spectacle, 17 lavishly costumed dancers, acrobats, fire-eaters and sword dancers perform to an eclectic repertoire on Western and traditional Indian instruments, taking audiences on a musical journey from Rajasthan to Mumbai.

With instruments including the drums, trombone, tabla, dholak, harmonium and clarinet, among many others, Spirit of India captures both the rich traditions and modern interpretations of India’s signature sound and vision.

Experience the excitement of India’s music with this veritable feast for the senses.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges SAGE, the William H. Kearns Foundation, and Lynda Weinman & Bruce Heavin, whose generous support helps take artists and speakers off the stage and into classrooms and community spaces, providing unique opportunities for arts engagement and enrichment for all.

Tickets for Bollywood Masala Orchestra and Dancers of India are $25–$40 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a current I.D.

Tickets can also be purchased as part of the UCSB Arts and Lectures’s Global Sounds series.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.

The event is presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures and sponsored by 88.7 KCRW Presents, Lynda Weinman and Bruce Heavin.

UCSB Arts & Lectures gratefully acknowledges the generous support of SAGE for its major corporate support of the 2015–2016 season.

— Caitlin O'Hara represents UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 
