Local News

‘Suspicious Device’ in Lompoc Found to Be Harmless Softball Training Equipment

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 9:56 a.m. | August 15, 2016 | 10:13 p.m.

A suspicious device that led to evacuations and road closures in Lompoc on Monday night ended up being training equipment for softball pitchers, police said.

The incident began when a resident returned home and found a suspicious looking device that resembled a possible pipe bomb on the doors step of a residence in the 900 block of North Oleander Street.

“Officers responded and upon observing the device decided in the interest of public safety to notify the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad to investigate the matter further,” Sgt. Kevin Martin said Tuesday morning.

Several surrounding residences were evacuated and others were asked to "shelter-in-place" via the 9-1-1 reverse-calling system.

The bomb squad deployed a robot to inspect the device. 

A reported suspicious object in Lompoc Monday was determined to be a softball training device. (Lompoc Police Department photo)

“Ultimately, it was determined that the suspicious device was actually a training apparatus used to assist fast pitch softball pitchers develop their pitching skills,” Martin said. “The item was mistakenly left at the wrong address by a local softball coach.”

Once the scene was declared safe by the Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad, the roadways were reopened and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Roads in the area were closed at Oak Avenue and M Street, Oak Avenue and O Street and North Avenue and O Street. 

