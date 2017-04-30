Bomb Squad Called After ‘Suspicous Device’ Found in Santa Maria

Emergency crews were dispatched to a northwest Santa Maria neighborhood Sunday night after a possible grenade was found at a residence.

Personnel from the Santa Maria police and fire departments along with American Medical Response paramedics were deployed to the 500 block of West Donovan Road, about a mile west of Highway 101, at approximately 8:30 p.m.

A resident at the scene claimed the item was fake, police Sgt. Woody Vega said.

“It looks real so we’re just taking all the necessary precautions to make sure everything’s OK,” he said.

He said the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad was requested to assess the “suspicious device” and render it safe.

Houses in the immediate vicinity of the residence were evacuated as a precaution, Vega added.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.