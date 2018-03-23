Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:13 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bomb Squad Determines Suspicious Package in Isla Vista Is Not Dangerous

Investigators respond to the 700 block of Embarcadero del Mar after a report of a suspicious metal container near the building's electrical panel

Authorities investigate a suspicious device reported on the 700 block of Embarcadero del Mar in Isla Vista Friday afternoon. Click to view larger
Authorities investigate a suspicious device reported on the 700 block of Embarcadero del Mar in Isla Vista Friday afternoon.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | March 23, 2018

A bomb squad determined a suspicious metal container on the 700 block of Embarcadero del Mar in Isla Vista was not dangerous, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Around 3 p.m., County Fire Department inspectors found the metal container near an electrical panel to the building for Santa Barbara Hillel, a center for Jewish college students from UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College, sheriff's Sgt. Sandy Frausto said. 

Responding sheriff's department personnel roped off a perimeter, evacuated the building and nearby residences, while telling other nearby residents to shelter in place, he said. 

A rabbi was at Santa Barbara Hillel at the time of the discovery, and helped authorities determine no one knew anything about the item, Frausto said. 

The Santa Barbara County bomb squad responded to the scene and determined the metal container was not an explosive device, "and rendered it safe," he added. 

There were no hazardous items in the container, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Responders from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, California Highway Patrol, UCSB Police Department and Sheriff's Department responded to the scene as well.

County Fire personnel from Station 17 were staged nearby and released from the incident as of 5 p.m., after investigators cleared the scene. 

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

