Sunday, July 29 , 2018, 3:21 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bomb Squad Removes Old Railroad Signaling Explosives from Santa Barbara Shed

Resident discovers devices that were once used as emergency safety alerts for train crews

Explosives Click to view larger
A storage shed cleanup project turned into a visit from the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s bomb squad after these small railroad torpedo signaling devices were discovered inside. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 28, 2018 | 9:18 p.m.

A Santa Barbara resident cleaning out a storage shed came across a collection of devices labeled “explosives” Saturday, prompting a call to the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s bomb squad.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said the unit was called out about 4 p.m. to a residence in the 300 block of Old Mill Road, north of Calle Real and a few blocks west of Highway 154.

She said the bomb squad used specialized equipment to determine that the explosives actually were old railroad torpedo signaling devices, which were used as emergency safety alerts to notify train crews that dangerous conditions or railroad work was ahead.

Invented by British mechanical engineer Edward Alfred Cowper in 1841, a railroad or track torpedo signaling device is a small dynamite charge that usually is wrapped in red paper with metal straps to hold it firmly in place on a railroad rail.

“When a locomotive’s wheel comes into contact with the torpedo, the weight of the engine sets off the charge, creating a loud bang to signal the conductor to stop the train,” Hoover said.

Railroad companies rarely use track torpedoes any longer, instead preferring two-way radios to perform the same function.

Hoover said the bomb squad removed the devices and secured them for safe disposal. There were no injuries in the incident.

It is unclear how or why the explosive devices were in the shed in the first place, she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 