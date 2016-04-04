Bomb Squad Responds for ‘Suspicious Package’ at Buellton Shopping Center

Several businesses were evacuated in Buellton on Monday after a report of a suspicious package.

An employee spotted the odd object in front of a business in the 200 block of East Highway 246 at 8:30 a.m., and alerted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which is contracted to serve as the Buellton Police Department.

“The building was evacuated as a precautionary measure until the bomb squad could examine the package," spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The incident affected several businesses in the shopping center, along with the adjacent Burger King drive-through, but the Albertsons supermarket remained open, Hoover said.

"The Sheriff’s Bomb Squad examined the package and at approximately 11:30 a.m. determined it was not an explosive device," Hoover said.

"Due to the ongoing investigation, no additional information regarding the package or the circumstances will be released at this time."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Buellton Police Department at 805.686.8150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip-Line at 805.681.4171.

