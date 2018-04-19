Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 10:39 pm | Fair and Breezy 58º

 
 
 
 

Bomb Squad Called Out for Suspicious Package Near Airport

Item determined to be piece of pool equipment after investigation

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | updated logo | June 4, 2014 | 5:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's bomb squad deployed a robot to investigate a suspicious item found at the MarBorg Industries commercial recycling facility near the Santa Barbara Airport Wednesday afternoon. 

It turned out to be a piece of pool equipment that "looked pretty suspicious," Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood said. 

During a drop-off of electronic waste, a worker spotted a foot-long piece of 2-inch-thick PVC pipe, capped at both ends, with a wire coming out of it, said Brian Borgatello of MarBorg.

They called the Airport Patrol which responded and evacuated everyone from the facility at 20 David Love Place, he said. 

Santa Barbara police, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Department and the county bomb squad responded to the scene, with fire and medic crews staged nearby, Harwood said. 

The bomb squad deployed a robot to investigate the item around 4:35 p.m. and the scene was cleared by 6:55 p.m., according to authorities.

There incident briefly disrupted train transportation in the area since the item was reported in an area near the tracks, Harwood said.  

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper reported from the scene. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at

