Bomb Team Reponds to Dispose of World War II-Era Grenade Found in Garage

Resident cleaning out garage found the explosive device, which reportedly belonged to deceased grandfather

Discovery of a World War II-era grenade in a garage brought out the Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Bomb Team to a neighborhood near Goleta on Saturday.

At about 1:45 p.m., a resident on Tajo Drive near San Marcos High School reported discovering an Mk 2 “pineapple grenade” while cleaning out a garage, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The citizen was unaware of the grenade’s existence until found,” Hoover said. “However, it is believed the grenade belonged to the citizen’s deceased grandfather, who was a World War II veteran. The grenade was believed to be live.”

Deputies evacuated the area, including neighboring properties, and the Bomb Team responded and collected the explosive device for later disposal.

“The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Bomb Squad is the only public safety Bomb Squad in Santa Barbara County,” Hoover noted. “The squad serves the entire County and all law enforcement jurisdictions at no charge to any requesting agency. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad provides expert explosive and bomb disposal response 24 hours per day, 365 days a year.”

