Bon Iver Coming to Bowl

Bon Iver will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, March 16, at the bowl box office and AXS.com.
Ticket prices are $45.50/$75.50.
Performing at Santa Barbara Bowl in March and April are:
Jack Johnson and Friends, a Benefit for the Community, March 18
An Evening with The Avett Brothers, March 25
HAIM with special guest Lizzo, April 7
alt-J with special guest BØRNS, April 16
Portugal. The Man with special guests Chicano Batman and Deap Vally, April 21
— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.