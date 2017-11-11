Bona Fide Brewing Wins Foodservice Award

Goleta-based Bona Fide Brewing Company has been honored with a 2017 Spirit of Innovation Award; Best New Product - Foodservice/Back of the House.

“Spirit of Innovation awards recognize new foods, beverages that surprise, satisfy consumers and customers. Judges comments: Most interesting, unique new prepared offering — addressing taste trends — but also helping operators reduce cost-labor-time," said Bob Garrison, chief editor for Prepared Foods magazine.

Bona Fide Brewing Company, founded by John Goerke in 2015, represented Santa Barbara/Goleta, joining other winning companies’ representatives for an awards program and tasting reception at Prepared Foods’ annual New Products

Conference in October in Denver.

Other national brands awarded; Tyson Foods, Johnsonville Sausage LLC, Hormel Foods Corp., International Delights and Stouffer’s.

Bona Fide said it provides direct store delivery of its Craft Draft Nitro Coffee & Tea line to ensure optimal freshness and flavor for the consumer.

Initially available at independent retailers and convenience stores throughout Southern California, a national roll-out is expected in the next 6-12 months, Bona Fide said. Current local customers are Lazy Acres and SBCC.

Current distribution includes San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego. Compete location map available aat BonaFideCraftDraft.com/where-to-refill-your-growler/.

Bona Fide Brewing Company was founded in 2015 as a subsidiary to its legacy business, Caribbean Coffee Co.

— Spencer Weiner for Bona Fide Craft Draft Brewing Co.