Friday, June 8 , 2018, 9:40 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Bone Marrow Registry Drive for 3-Year-Old Marks Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

By Flannery Hill for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | September 11, 2014 | 10:18 a.m.

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Be the Match — City of Hope will be registering Santa Barbara and Ventura County residents to the bone marrow registry in an effort to find a match for almost 3-year-old Magnus Kalins of Ventura.

Magnus was diagnosed with juvenile myelomoncytic leukemia (JMML), an incredibly rare leukemia that accounts for less than 1 percent of all childhood leukemia.

After a shockingly fast and sudden diagnosis, the family is now faced with the reality that the only course of treatment is a bone marrow transplant.

Every four minutes, someone in the world is diagnosed with a blood cancer like leukemia, and 70 percent of patients who need a marrow transplant do not have a matching donor in their family. When there is no match from a family member or relative, organizations like the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Be the Match — City of Hope assist with finding a match.

In Magnus’ case, no family member is a match. The Kalins family is of unique Latvian decent, and though they hope to find a match within the tiny Latvian community, they know the importance of registering as many people as possible to the bone marrow registry.

“If you are between the ages of 18 and 44 and have diverse or Latvian ancestry, Magnus especially need you,” said Vivian Abernathy, community outreach specialist at Be the Match — City of Hope. “Donors and patients who share the same ancestry are most likely to match.”

Please plan to visit any of these locations on these dates and register; you can be the match for Magnus!

» Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at  Island Brewing Co. in Carpinteria
» Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Dolphin Fountain (at Cabrillo Drive) in Santa Barbara
» Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at YMCA in Ventura
» Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Latvian Community Center in Riverside

If you are unable to able to attend a registration event, please register online by clicking here and using the code “Match4Magnus.”

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 