Bone Up on Benefits of Calcium at Lompoc Medical Center

Lompoc Valley Medical Center is teaming up with American Bone Health for a Calcium Challenge 5:30-7 p.m. June 27 at the Ocean’s Seven Café at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.

The free, interactive event is designed to help participants get on the path to a stronger and healthier lifestyle. If you are frequently fatigued, suffer from dry skin, have numb or tingling fingers or get muscle cramps, you may not be getting enough calcium in your diet.

Participants at the challenge will learn about how eating yogurt, broccoli, soy foods, orange juice, and dark green leafy vegetables can brighten your plate and your health. Calcium-rich snacks will be provided.

Reservations are requested by June 20 by calling LVMC Outreach Coordinator Karen Ortiz, 875-8868, or online at LompocVMC.com/Calcium.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.