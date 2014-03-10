Bone Up on Your Dog Parenting Skills at Free Santa Barbara Workshop

Seasoned dog parents and beginners who want a happy dog are invited to attend a free dog workshop in Santa Barbara that goes beyond basic obedience and teaches valuable canine parenting skills.

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 29 at Antioch University, 602 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara.

Presentation, discussion and interactive sessions will be used to show attendees “how dogs learn.” Common questions will be answered through attendee case studies.

The workshop instructor is Joan Hunter Mayer, The Inquisitive Canine.

Space is limited. Register online by clicking here to save your space. The workshop is for humans only.

Pay it forward: Say thanks for the workshop by making a tax-deductible donation to C.A.R.E.4Paws by clicking here.