Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 11:14 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Bids ‘Bonjour Bayou’ at Annual Benefit Event

Pastor Denny Wayman of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara receives the Léni Fé Bland Award for his role helping addicts in recovery

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling, left, Women’s Auxiliary member Pamela Gilbert, the Rev. Denny Wayman, recipient of the Léni Fé Bland Award, and board chairman Paul Johnson at the Rescue Mission’s 16th annual fundraiser on Saturday at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling, left, Women’s Auxiliary member Pamela Gilbert, the Rev. Denny Wayman, recipient of the Léni Fé Bland Award, and board chairman Paul Johnson at the Rescue Mission's 16th annual fundraiser on Saturday at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1847 > of 13
Women’s Auxiliary members Carolyn Savage, left, and Ruth Bartz with Bonnie Carroll.

Women's Auxiliary members Carolyn Savage, left, and Ruth Bartz with Bonnie Carroll. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1836 > of 13
Carole-Anne Lonson’s alpacas helped her showcase her donated auction item.

Carole-Anne Lonson's alpacas helped her showcase her donated auction item. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1835 > of 13
A view of the grounds of Rancho Dos Pueblos.

A view of the grounds of Rancho Dos Pueblos. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1837 > of 13
Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary member Shelley Johnson, left, with Amy Curtis.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women's Auxiliary member Shelley Johnson, left, with Amy Curtis. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1838 > of 13
One of the colorful centerpieces adorning tables at the “Bonjour Bayou” event.

One of the colorful centerpieces adorning tables at the "Bonjour Bayou" event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1839 > of 13
From left, Kelly Goralski, Sharon Wilson, Scott Wilson and the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s Rebecca Weber.

From left, Kelly Goralski, Sharon Wilson, Scott Wilson and the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission's Rebecca Weber. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1840 > of 13
Maria Long and David Hopkins from Doctors Without Walls.

Maria Long and David Hopkins from Doctors Without Walls. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1841 > of 13
Pamela Dillman Haskell, left, with Women’s Auxiliary member Susan Hughes.

Pamela Dillman Haskell, left, with Women's Auxiliary member Susan Hughes. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1842 > of 13
The Indiomantiques band provided live entertainment.

The Indiomantiques band provided live entertainment. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1843 > of 13
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, left, with event emcee Catherine Remak and Peter MacDougall.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, left, with event emcee Catherine Remak and Peter MacDougall. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1844 > of 13
Artist Mandy Smith donated her artwork to the benefit event.

Artist Mandy Smith donated her artwork to the benefit event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1845 > of 13
“Welcome Back to the Bayou” signage greets visitors to Rancho Dos Pueblos.

"Welcome Back to the Bayou" signage greets visitors to Rancho Dos Pueblos. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 1846 > of 13
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | October 9, 2017 | 8:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission held its 16th annual fundraiser Saturday at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos estate and carried on its “Bayou” theme, this year branding it "Bonjour Bayou: A Tour de France."

The funds raised at the casual outdoor event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer its 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide emergency services for homeless guests. The Rescue Mission has helped more than 723 people achieve recovery in the past 20 years. In 2016, the organization also served 143,051 meals and provided 51,627 safe overnight accommodations.

Committee members said they had hoped to at least match the $390,000 that was raised at the Bayou event last year. All proceeds will be used assist people seeking shelter and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 53 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same period," Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling said.

Board chairman Paul Johnson said, “Since 1965, the Mission has been a place where the neediest in our community — those struggling with homelessness and addiction — experience miracles through God’s love, compassionate care and clinical expertise.”

Upon entering the beautiful, tree-lined lawn area, guests were hailed with a hearty “Bonjour!” by an enthusiastic greeting crew. A record-setting crowd of more than 350 attendees participated in the silent auction, which featured lots of original art.

After enjoying passed hors d’oeuvres and handmade crepes during the social hour, attendees feasted on a “crème de la crème” banquet presented by Lorraine Lim Catering. The Idiomatiques offered live music with a French theme. The special benefit is organized by the Rescue Mission’s 65-member Women’s Auxiliary, which currently is led by its president, Julie Willig. The event co-chairs were Susan Hughes and Suzi Ryan.

Pastor Denny Wayman was recognized with the Léni Fé Bland Award for the role he has played in the community as pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara for the past 40 years. Wayman and his wife, Cheryl, founded the Cliff Drive Christian Counseling Center in 1995. The affordable, professional counseling from a Christian perspective has transformed and brought hope to many lives and families. Denny and his colleagues provided specialized care for Rescue Mission clients and families.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, left, with event emcee Catherine Remak and Peter MacDougall.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, left, with event emcee Catherine Remak and Peter MacDougall. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Presenter Hal Conklin said, “Denny never seeks glory for himself.”

Next, emcee Catherine Remak brought Rescue Mission graduate Travis to the podium. Travis described a heart-wrenching story of his life as an addict.

“By the age of 19, I was using meth," he said. "All of my friends were using meth. I thought I would always be a junkie. It was a downward spiral, but I came from homelessness to the Rescue Mission. I am changed. I am working, and I have goals. I am so grateful to the Rescue Mission.”

Patrons for this year's event included Hank and Maureen Bowis, Cottage Health, Diane Dodds and David Reichert, Ton and Terry Foil, David and Anna Grotenhuis, Ramon and Annie Gupta, Kiah and Anna Jordan, Cal and Phyliss Marble, Montecito Bank & Trust, Suzi Ryan, S&S Seeds, Henry and Dundie Schulte, Karl and Julie Willig, Scott and Sharon Wilson, and many others.

Established in 1965, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization, brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year. The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction, and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness. It receives no government funding.

Click here for more information about the Rescue Mission, or contact communications director Rebecca Weber at 805.966.1316 x105 or [email protected].

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 