Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Bids ‘Bonjour Bayou’ at Annual Benefit Event

Pastor Denny Wayman of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara receives the Léni Fé Bland Award for his role helping addicts in recovery

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling, left, Women’s Auxiliary member Pamela Gilbert, the Rev. Denny Wayman, recipient of the Léni Fé Bland Award, and board chairman Paul Johnson at the Rescue Mission's 16th annual fundraiser on Saturday at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission held its 16th annual fundraiser Saturday at the historic Rancho Dos Pueblos estate and carried on its “Bayou” theme, this year branding it "Bonjour Bayou: A Tour de France."

The funds raised at the casual outdoor event make it possible for the Rescue Mission to offer its 12-month residential recovery program, as well as provide emergency services for homeless guests. The Rescue Mission has helped more than 723 people achieve recovery in the past 20 years. In 2016, the organization also served 143,051 meals and provided 51,627 safe overnight accommodations.

Committee members said they had hoped to at least match the $390,000 that was raised at the Bayou event last year. All proceeds will be used assist people seeking shelter and recovery from drug and alcohol addiction.

“While only 21 percent of those completing treatment programs nationally maintain their sobriety beyond five years, we are proud that 53 percent of our graduates remain in recovery over this same period," Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling said.

Board chairman Paul Johnson said, “Since 1965, the Mission has been a place where the neediest in our community — those struggling with homelessness and addiction — experience miracles through God’s love, compassionate care and clinical expertise.”

Upon entering the beautiful, tree-lined lawn area, guests were hailed with a hearty “Bonjour!” by an enthusiastic greeting crew. A record-setting crowd of more than 350 attendees participated in the silent auction, which featured lots of original art.

After enjoying passed hors d’oeuvres and handmade crepes during the social hour, attendees feasted on a “crème de la crème” banquet presented by Lorraine Lim Catering. The Idiomatiques offered live music with a French theme. The special benefit is organized by the Rescue Mission’s 65-member Women’s Auxiliary, which currently is led by its president, Julie Willig. The event co-chairs were Susan Hughes and Suzi Ryan.

Pastor Denny Wayman was recognized with the Léni Fé Bland Award for the role he has played in the community as pastor of Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara for the past 40 years. Wayman and his wife, Cheryl, founded the Cliff Drive Christian Counseling Center in 1995. The affordable, professional counseling from a Christian perspective has transformed and brought hope to many lives and families. Denny and his colleagues provided specialized care for Rescue Mission clients and families.

Presenter Hal Conklin said, “Denny never seeks glory for himself.”

Next, emcee Catherine Remak brought Rescue Mission graduate Travis to the podium. Travis described a heart-wrenching story of his life as an addict.

“By the age of 19, I was using meth," he said. "All of my friends were using meth. I thought I would always be a junkie. It was a downward spiral, but I came from homelessness to the Rescue Mission. I am changed. I am working, and I have goals. I am so grateful to the Rescue Mission.”

Patrons for this year's event included Hank and Maureen Bowis, Cottage Health, Diane Dodds and David Reichert, Ton and Terry Foil, David and Anna Grotenhuis, Ramon and Annie Gupta, Kiah and Anna Jordan, Cal and Phyliss Marble, Montecito Bank & Trust, Suzi Ryan, S&S Seeds, Henry and Dundie Schulte, Karl and Julie Willig, Scott and Sharon Wilson, and many others.

Established in 1965, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission, a 501(c)(3) organization, brings physical, emotional, educational and spiritual resources to individuals and families in need. It is the only organization between Oxnard and Santa Maria that provides hot meals and overnight accommodations to homeless guests 365 days of the year. The Rescue Mission offers men’s and women’s 12-month residential recovery, treatment, family support, relapse prevention, men’s sober living, academic instruction, and job skills training. Its residential drug and alcohol program has won regional and national recognition for its extraordinary effectiveness. It receives no government funding.

Click here for more information about the Rescue Mission, or contact communications director Rebecca Weber at 805.966.1316 x105 or [email protected].

