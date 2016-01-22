Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 3:32 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Bonnie Raitt to Stop at Santa Barbara Bowl During ‘Dig In Deep’ Tour

By Jessica Puchli for the Santa Barbara Bowl | January 22, 2016 | 1:25 p.m.

Following the highly-anticipated release of her 20th album, Dig In Deep (Feb. 26, Redwing Records), Bonnie Raitt will kick off her 2016 North American tour, which includes a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 30 at noon. 

Bonnie's Dig In Deep tour will feature her longtime touring band, which backs her on the forthcoming album, including James "Hutch" Hutchinson (bass), Ricky Fataar (drums) and George Marinelli (guitar), along with Mike Finnigan (keyboards), who joined the line-up for the triumphant 2012-13 Slipstream tour.

"So much of the album is focused on what I want to do live," Raitt says. "I write and pick these songs so we can nail them on stage."

Since the release of 2012's Grammy Award-winning album Slipstream, Raitt has performed over 200 shows in the U.S. and abroad, including a sold-out concert at Boston's Fenway Park with James Taylor this past summer.

Her powerful chemistry with this band creates a magic that has been described as "exquisite" (Chicago Tribune) and "perfect" (Boston Globe).

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with the Guacamole Fund, Raitt will donate $1 from every ticket purchased to grassroots local, regional and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection and blues/music education.

Don’t miss your chance to see Bonnie Raitt at the Santa Barbara Bowl Friday, July 29.

Tickets range from $41-$71, plus applicable service charges. Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and can be purchased at the Santa Barbara Bowl Box Office (open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open at 12 p.m. on show days) or online at www.axs.com.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas Street. For more information, call 805.962.7411.

— Jessica Puchli represents the Santa Barbara Bowl.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 