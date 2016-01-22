Bonnie Raitt to Stop at Santa Barbara Bowl During ‘Dig In Deep’ Tour

Following the highly-anticipated release of her 20th album, Dig In Deep (Feb. 26, Redwing Records), Bonnie Raitt will kick off her 2016 North American tour, which includes a stop at the Santa Barbara Bowl Friday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, January 30 at noon.

Bonnie's Dig In Deep tour will feature her longtime touring band, which backs her on the forthcoming album, including James "Hutch" Hutchinson (bass), Ricky Fataar (drums) and George Marinelli (guitar), along with Mike Finnigan (keyboards), who joined the line-up for the triumphant 2012-13 Slipstream tour.

"So much of the album is focused on what I want to do live," Raitt says. "I write and pick these songs so we can nail them on stage."

Since the release of 2012's Grammy Award-winning album Slipstream, Raitt has performed over 200 shows in the U.S. and abroad, including a sold-out concert at Boston's Fenway Park with James Taylor this past summer.

Her powerful chemistry with this band creates a magic that has been described as "exquisite" (Chicago Tribune) and "perfect" (Boston Globe).

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with the Guacamole Fund, Raitt will donate $1 from every ticket purchased to grassroots local, regional and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection and blues/music education.

Don’t miss your chance to see Bonnie Raitt at the Santa Barbara Bowl Friday, July 29.

Tickets range from $41-$71, plus applicable service charges. Tickets go on sale at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, and can be purchased at the Santa Barbara Bowl Box Office (open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and open at 12 p.m. on show days) or online at www.axs.com.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas Street. For more information, call 805.962.7411.

— Jessica Puchli represents the Santa Barbara Bowl.