Bonnie Zuniga’s Goal the Difference in Hancock’s 1-0 Win

Girls Soccer

Bonnie Zuniga scored the only goal of the game in the second half, and goalie Karime Morales made 15 saves as the Allan Hancock College women’s soccer team defeated Cuesta 1-0 in a Western State Conference match on Tuesday afternoon.

The Bulldogs won their second straight conference game to improve to 2-3 in league and 4-6 overall. The Cougars dropped to 0-4-1 in conference and 2-9-4 on the season.

The game was scoreless until the 60th minute when Zuniga scored an unassisted goal. The freshman, who owns the single-season record for most goals at Pioneer Valley High School, upped her season total to 12 goals.

Morales made eight saves in the first half, and seven more in the final 45 minutes to preserve the shutout.

Hancock finished with 10 shots overall, three each from Zuniga and freshman Arianna Ruiz.

The Bulldogs won their second straight conference match for the first time since 2011. Last week, Hancock knocked off Oxnard 3-2 to capture its first league victory since defeating Cuesta 2-0 in October 2013, a span of 23 conference games.

Hancock will go for its third straight victory on Friday when Santa Barbara City College comes to town for a 2 p.m. match. The Bulldogs fell 5-0 to the Vaqueros in their conference opener earlier this month.