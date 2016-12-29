Book a Time to Tutor in Library’s Adult Literacy Program

Adults from the community are needed to tutor learners in the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s free Adult Literacy Program. Volunteer tutors help local adults boost basic skills, career preparation or other educational goals.

The library system will offer two nine-hour training courses for new tutors in January. Volunteers can choose from a weekday daytime course, taking place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Jan. 10, 11 and 12; or a weekend course from 1-5:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21 and 22.

Training is free of charge and meets in the Adult Literacy Center on the main floor of the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Trained tutors work once or twice a week with another adult, providing assistance with reading, writing, test preparation, English language skills, citizenship and more. Volunteers must be able to make a six-month commitment to tutoring after completing the training course.

Pre-registration is requested; call 564-5619 or visit [email protected] to register. Beverly Schwartzberg is the Adult Literacy coordinator.

The library’s Adult Literacy Program has helped thousands of local adults since 1987. Volunteers provided more than 7,000 hours of instruction in the past year, helping other community members read more confidently, prepare to return to school, be able to read to their children and help them with homework, and prepare for better careers.

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.



— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.