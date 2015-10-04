Monday, April 30 , 2018, 7:44 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Boo, Hiss, Ah! Plaza Playhouse Theater Brings Bill St. John Melodrama to the Stage

Players from a previous production of “Dogsbreath Devereaux, The Dastardly Doctor Or Nurses! Foiled Again” by Bill St. John. Click to view larger
By Hanne Pitcock for Plaza Playhouse Theater | October 4, 2015 | 1:42 p.m.

In ​Dogsbreath Devereaux, The Dastardly Doctor Or Nurses! Foiled Again by Bill St. John, will the vill Dr. Devereaux, succeed in his plan to marry the unassuming Lotta Cash to “cash” in on her money and gain control of the Hospital? Will Wendy find her lost grandmother and win the heart of our hero? 

This play is full of great characters and crazy situations that result in an evening of fun and entertainment at the Plaza Playhouse Theater

The evening begins with a chance to become acquainted with the beautiful venue while enjoying appetizers and live music entertainment by local musician Fred Olivas.

The play is being produced as a fundraiser with part of the proceeds benefiting the installation of a new "loop" for the hearing impaired to enable them to fully enjoy the Plays, Concerts and Movies the theater provides to the community.

St. John's melodrama runs Oct. 16 and 17, 2015, with the pre-show celebration beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the play at 8 p.m. A pre-show will precede the performance Oct. 18, beginning at 2:30 and 3 p.m. respectively.

Tickets can be purchased online at plazatheatercarpinteria.com, in person at Seastrand, 919 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria during regular business hours (cash or check only), via phone at 805.684.6380 (leave a message) or the night of the show at the box office one hour before showtime

The non-profit Plaza Theater at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. is ADA compliant and wheel-chair accessible with plenty of free street and lot parking nearby. The concession stand offers all the usual goodies, plus beer and wine to patrons over 21.

Tickets run $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and students.

— Hanne Pitcock represents Plaza Playhouse Theater.

 
