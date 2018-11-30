Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics Onstage at Chumash Resort

The Boogie Knights and The Spazmatics are returning to the Chumash Casino Resort for its annual New Year’s Eve Dance Party. Both groups are ready to fill the night with flashbacks from the 1970s and ’80s as you dance the night, or should we say year, away.

The party kicks off at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Samala Showroom and is free for all Club Indulge members.

The Boogie Knights were originally formed in 1992 as a Halloween gag in Los Angeles. Almost overnight, the group took the live music scene by storm. Complete with choreography, Polyester, afros and bell bottoms, the group has been called "The greatest disco revival show in the world."

The audience can expect to hear covers from disco sensations such as Heatwave, K.C. and the Sunshine Band, The Bee Gees, Kool and the Gang, the Village People, Rick James, and Earth, Wind and Fire.

When The Spazmatics take the stage, the audience will be taken back to the 1980s. Complete with skinny ties, Brylcreem hair, and horn-rimmed glasses, The Spazmatics deliver the ultimate new wave ’80s show.

The band specializes in music from favorites such as Duran Duran, Men at Work, The Knack, Thomas Dolby, Men Without Hats and Devo.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.