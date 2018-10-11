Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 11:36 am | Mostly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Book a Spot to Attend Breakfast with The Authors

By David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office | October 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

A handwriting analyst, costumes of famous literary characters, and conversation with famous children’s authors and illustrators are featured at the 66th annual Breakfast with the Authors, hosted by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in the office auditorium, 4400 Cathedral Oaks Road.

Community members age 12 and older are invited to attend.

“Breakfast with the Authors is an incredible event that provides the community an opportunity to engage with authors and illustrators in one setting,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido.

“We are honored to host this longstanding Santa Barbara County educational tradition that celebrates the art of story-telling,” she said.

This year’s event, coming just days before Halloween, is the second year attendees are encouraged to wear costumes. Notable costumes from last year’s event included Pippi Longstocking, Clive Cussler and others.

While costumes aren’t required for those in attendance, they do add to the festive atmosphere. There will be raffles for book prizes throughout the day.

Registration deadline is Oct. 18. Tickets are $16 for general public, $12 for students, $14 for authors’ guests. A quiche brunch will be provided.

Pre-registration is required; visit http://sbceo.org/s/REG2018BWA. More information and registration materials are available at http://sbceo.org/s/2016BWA or by contacting Rose Koller at 805-964-4710, ext. 5222, or [email protected]

— David J. Lawrence for Santa Barbara County Education Office.

 

