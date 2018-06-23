Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 2:41 pm | Overcast with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Book a Visit to Planned Parenthood Book Sale, Sept. 14-24

By Julie Mickelberry for Planned Parenthood Central Coast | August 28, 2017 | 2:13 p.m.

With nearly 50,000 books on offer, Planned Parenthood's 43rd annual Mary Jane McCord Book Sale will be held Sept. 14-24 in Warren Hall at Earl Warren Showgrounds, Las Positas Road and Hwy. 101, Santa Barbara.

Named in memory of McCord, one of Planned Parenthood's longest-serving and most dedicated volunteers, the used-book sale is the largest in the tri-counties area, displaying everything from current bestsellers to antiquarian treasures in more than 40 categories.

Proceeds from the sale help support Planned Parenthood California Central Coast. The nonprofit organization provides family-planning, sex education, and preventive health care throughout the tri-counties.

“Thanks to our generous donors and enthusiastic volunteers, we anticipate our 43nd annual book sale will be our most successful event to date and will send a signal that the community stands with Planned Parenthood," said Shirley Hobson, book sale co-chairperson.

"This year, we’ve seen an uptick in the numbers of book donations and volunteers, especially since November," she said.

"We have books for every reader, collector and dealer," Hobson said. "We offer an outstanding selection of cookbooks, science fiction and fantasy, mysteries, recent and best sellers, and coffee table/gift books.

"Our children’s book section is enormous, plus we have CDs and DVDs, travel guides (and juicy fiction to read when you get to your travel destination). Our sale is known for our quality, selection, great prices and organization," she said.

The event kicks off with an opening night preview sale and reception 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. For a $25 admission fee that night, book lovers and collectors will enjoy wine, appetizers, and first choice of thousands of titles.

The regular sale, which is free to the public, runs Sept. 15-24. New books are displayed daily. On Sept. 24, all purchases will be 50 percent off.

For more information, call 722-1517, or visit booksale.ppcentralcoast.org.

A key provider of reproductive health care, Planned Parenthood California Central Coast promotes the ability of all individuals to lead fulfilled lives, build healthy families, and make informed decisions, through health services, education and advocacy.

Planned Parenthood's doctors and nurses provide a range of reproductive health-care services, including life-saving cancer screenings, birth control, STD testing and treatment, and well-women exams.

Last year, some 33,000 women, men and teens made more than 54,000 visits to PPCCC’s five tri-county health centers.

— Julie Mickelberry for Planned Parenthood Central Coast.

 

