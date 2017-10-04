Book Appointment to Donate Blood for Victims of Mass Shooting

United Blood Services blood center in Las Vegas has provided nearly 200 units of blood and blood products so far to area hospitals treating victims of the concert shooting Sunday night.

As of Tuesday, the Las Vegas operations of United Blood Services have been able to provide the blood needed by hospitals treating the victims.

Already, though, the local Las Vegas community and communities across the country are coming forward in solidarity to support and honor those impacted by this senseless shooting. United Blood Services Central Coast reports it stands ready to send blood to Las Vegas if needed.

As part of the Blood Systems Blood Services division, United Blood Services Central Coast is included in a multi-state system of blood centers. This network works in tandem, moving lifesaving donations throughout the system to help ensure blood is available when and where it’s needed most.

“In any situation where blood transfusions are needed, it’s the blood already on the shelf that saves lives,” said Steve Ferraiuolo, division president for United Blood Services Central Coast.

“We understand that people want to come forward now to show their support, however, to effectively manage the blood supply for patients, we are asking donors to make appointments to give blood throughout the coming days and weeks,” he said.

While O-positive, O-negative and platelet donations are most needed whenever tragedy strikes, United Blood Services Central Coast urges both existing and first-time donors of all blood types to visit www.blood4life.org or call 543-4290 ext. 0 to schedule an appointment.

There are four Central Coast donor centers in Ventura, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria or San Luis Obispo, or donors can book at a mobile blood drive by going to www.blood4life.org.

Blood has a shelf life, so it is important donations are given on an ongoing basis. It can take 24-36 hours to collect, test, process and distribute blood where it’s needed.

Individuals as young as 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.

United Blood Services Central Coast has been this area’s nonprofit community blood provider since 1949, and serves patients along the Central Coast of California.

— Sergio Coppa for United Blood Services.