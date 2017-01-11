Book In to Attend Santa Barbara Public Library Community Conversations

Libraries are evolving. While lending books and providing internet access will always be core library services, changes in technology and the way information is shared create challenges and opportunities the Santa Barbara Public Library is prepared to address.

The Santa Barbara Library is committed to continuing to provide innovative events and services that meet the community's needs, as well as deepening the impact of the work it does to make positive changes in Santa Barbara.

To this end, library staff will be hosting several community conversations over the coming months as a chance for the library to better understand people’s aspirations for the community, their concerns, and what they believe might make a difference in strengthening the community.

Conversations will be held: at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 and noon Saturday, Feb. 4, booth in the downtown library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St. More dates will be added in the future.

“These conversations are a way for us to take the temperature of the community. By focusing on the vision that members of the community have, rather than a specific topic or issue, we hope to distil those broad, common themes that resonate with a wide spectrum of people, and let those themes inform the work we do," said Jessica Cadiente, library director.

"By listening to people tell us about their hopes for the future and what they believe needs to change in their community, we can create strategies that truly meet their needs and have impact in their lives,” Cadiente said.

While the library can’t promise any new initiatives or programs will emerge from these conversations, the information will help inform the library’s strategic plan and goals for helping meet the the community's information and education needs. Santa Barbara Public Library invites members of the public to participate.

For more information or to RSVP for a meeting, contact Molly Wetta at 564-5642 or email [email protected]

Members of any group, such as a book club, parenting organization, civic club, neighborhood association, that would be interested in participating in a conversation, can contact Wetta to schedule a conversation.



— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.