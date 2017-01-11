Monday, April 23 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Book In to Attend Santa Barbara Public Library Community Conversations

By Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara | January 11, 2017 | 1:22 p.m.

Libraries are evolving. While lending books and providing internet access will always be core library services, changes in technology and the way information is shared create challenges and opportunities the Santa Barbara Public Library is prepared to address.

The Santa Barbara Library is committed to continuing to provide innovative events and services that meet the community's needs, as well as deepening the impact of the work it does to make positive changes in Santa Barbara.

To this end, library staff will be hosting several community conversations over the coming months as a chance for the library to better understand people’s aspirations for the community, their concerns, and what they believe might make a difference in strengthening the community.

Conversations will be held: at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 and noon Saturday, Feb. 4, booth in the downtown library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St. More dates will be added in the future.

“These conversations are a way for us to take the temperature of the community. By focusing on the vision that members of the community have, rather than a specific topic or issue, we hope to distil those broad, common themes that resonate with a wide spectrum of people, and let those themes inform the work we do," said Jessica Cadiente, library director.

"By listening to people tell us about their hopes for the future and what they believe needs to change in their community, we can create strategies that truly meet their needs and have impact in their lives,” Cadiente said.

While the library can’t promise any new initiatives or programs will emerge from these conversations, the information will help inform the library’s strategic plan and goals for helping meet the the community's information and education needs. Santa Barbara Public Library invites members of the public to participate.

For more information or to RSVP for a meeting, contact Molly Wetta at 564-5642 or email [email protected]

Members of any group, such as a book club, parenting organization, civic club, neighborhood association, that would be interested in participating in a conversation, can contact Wetta to schedule a conversation.
 
— Molly Wetta for city of Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 