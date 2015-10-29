Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:56 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 
Book Signing and Talk by Cannabinoid Medicine Expert David Bearman, M.D., to Take Place at UCSB

By Cathy Feldman for Blue Point Books | October 29, 2015 | 10:12 a.m.

Join David Bearman, M.D., one of the top experts in cannabinoid medicine, for a fascinating discussion about the amazing properties of medical marijuana at the UCSB Multicultural Center from 6–7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 2015. 

Dr. Bearman will also explain why we have to change the current US drug policy that discriminates against blacks, Latinos and others. He will discuss why drug policy reform is good for your health, freedom, liberty, the economy, the environment and essential to restoring the Constitution.  

Dr. Bearman will share the colorful history of how cannabis became marijuana and illegal, as well as the importance of medical cannabis and its role in treating and possibly curing a wide range of diseases, including cancer.

He is the author of Drugs Are NOT the Devil’s Tool: How Discrimination and Greed Created a Dysfunctional Drug Policy and How It Can Be Fixed.  

In addition to answering questions about medical marijuana and legalization, he will also sign copies of Drugs Are NOT the Devil’s Tools after his talk.  

Dr. Bearman has had a long career in the field of drug abuse treatment and prevention, served at all levels of government from the U.S. Public Health Service to founding the Isla Vista Medical Clinic.

He is also executive vice-president of the American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine and has been an expert witness in over 400 civil, criminal and family court cases

More information more about Dr. Bearman and his book can be found at www.drugsarenotthedevilstools.com

Don’t miss this exciting talk and bring your questions.

— Cathy Feldman represents Blue Point Books.

 
