Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 6:47 am | Sky Obscured 56º

 
 
 
 

Antioch University, Hutton Parker Foundation Host Book Signing with Tom Parker

By Ann Pieramici for Antioch University Santa Barbara | January 24, 2014 | 11:22 a.m.

Tom Parker
Tom Parker with his new book, The $100 Million Secret: Why and How Foundations Should Invest in Community Instead of Wall Street.

In conjunction with the Hutton Parker Foundation, Antioch University Santa Barbara hosted an evening reception and book signing on Jan. 15 for real estate investor Tom Parker’s new book, The $100 Million Secret: Why and How Foundations Should Invest in Community Instead of Wall Street.

An enthusiastic audience of AUSB students and community members attended this event, held at AUSB’s downtown campus.

Parker, CEO of the Santa Barbara-based Hutton Parker Foundation, has made more than $100 million for his foundation through his investments in the community. Co-authored with Michael Bowker and published by Kele Books, the book details the Hutton Parker Foundation’s successful investment strategy that doubled its assets over 14 years, while supporting dozens of non-profit organizations in the Central Coast region.

In his talk, Parker made a solid case for socially responsible business practices and encouraged students, foundations, and corporations to apply his proven financial strategies that are not only profitable but also community-minded and sustainable. He pointed out that most charitable foundations are still depending on traditional Wall Street investments with dubious returns, while endowments that invest directly in community non-profits through foundation-owned commercial properties can increase their cash flow, as opposed to focusing on liquid assets.

A lively question-and-answer forum followed, with several prominent members of local non-profit organizations and charitable foundations participating in the dialogue. Parker made signed copies of his books for available without charge because he wants to spread the word quickly about how charitable foundations can to do more good with less risk to their endowments.

The concepts and community-focused investment strategies presented in Parker’s book strongly reflect the values of AUSB’s new Master’s of Business Administration (MBA) program, which embraces social responsibility and community stewardship.

Launching in September, the MBA program — designed with a focus on Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership — will teach students a values-based approach to leadership and methods to develop innovative solutions that meet the challenges of the future. All students at AUSB are encouraged to invest in their community and explore creative solutions to support the common good.

Click here for a comprehensive look at the MBA Program, or to register for an upcoming Information Session.

— Ann Pieramici is a publicist representing Antioch University Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 