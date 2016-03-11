Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 5:53 pm | A Few Clouds 70º

 
 
 
 

Boone Graphics Earns International Organization for Standardization 9001:2008 Accreditation

By Rob Grayson for Boone Graphics | March 11, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

Boone Graphics has announced  that it have received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2008 accreditation. This recognition speaks to the company’s dedication to procedures that ensure a consistent level of product quality and polices that adhere to the best business practices in its industry.

Boone Graphics President Andrew Ochsner said, “We have been working towards this achievement for nearly two years. This accreditation is more than just a piece of paper it has changed the way we do business.”

To become ISO 9001:2008 accredited, Boone Graphics underwent an evaluation process that included quality management system development, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment and clearance of non-conformances, all of which work to identify corrective actions that eliminate non-conformance to the quality management standard.

The process culminated in a comprehensive evaluation by an independent auditor.

The ISO 9001:2008 accreditation recognizes that the policies, practices and procedures of Boone Graphics ensure consistent quality in the products and services they provide all of their clients.

With this accreditation, customers can be confident that Boone Graphics is dedicated to maintaining the highest efficiency and responsiveness in achieving client satisfaction.

Boone Graphics is a Santa Barbara based company, which was founded in 1994 by Andrew Ochsner. The company has grown from a small shop that was run out of a garage to a 14,000-foot state of the art secure facility.

It has over 30 highly trained professionals and service about 1,000 clients each year.

Working with local and international businesses, state and local government agencies and nonprofit organizations, it strives to find solutions for all of its customers print, mail, and fulfillment needs, including direct mail letters, postcards, invitations, flyers, newsletters, tickets, programs and a whole host of other printed materials.

Rob Grayson represents Boone Graphics.

 

