Pirate Boosters Score New Offcial Website

The Santa Ynez Football Boosters has recently launched its new online presence at www.sypiratefootball.com. All advertising opportunities, donations and the Pirate Pass can now be purchased online.

The website also includes the season schedule, max preps, varsity and JV rosters.

Santa Ynez Football Boosters, Inc., is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, 100 percent volunteer fundraising organization dedicated to Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Pirate Football.

The team competes in the CIF Southern Section of the Los Padres League. All proceeds generated though fundraising efforts go directly to the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School Football program.

The Boosters helps both the program and those players in need, and will cover costs for cleats, SISC insurance and other football related expenses.

Donations and sponsorship dollars are pay for:

Shoulder pads, new JV pants and jerseys, Nike girdles, helmets, replacement varsity jerseys, pants, incentive t-shirts, gloves, game-day programs, footballs, reconditioning and repair of headsets, charter buses for distant away games, coach's stipends.

Coach's gear, knee and shoulder braces, player names on Jerseys, helmet decals, uniform cleaning, knee pads, game socks, practice jerseys, kicking tees, Hudl account, cameras and filming gear, passing tournaments, coaching clinics.

Paint for locker room walls and floor, weekly game-day lunches, game-day water, bananas, Shot Block, game belts, mouth pieces, varsity letters, league patches, awards banquet.

— Santa Ynez Football Boosters.