Boots, Blues and BBQ Boosts Santa Ynez Valley Charter School

The Santa Ynez Valley Charter School will hold its 19th annual auction and dinner Boots, Blues & BBQ at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

The evening will include a seated gourmet Southern-style dinner from Island View Catering, a live auction, and music from Santa Barbara’s Paradise Kings and singer songwriter Rowdy Yates.

The event is a benefit for Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, a nonprofit corporation that provides a publicly funded kindergarten through eighth-grade school. Proceeds will help support music, art, technology and science programs.

Event tickets are $75 per person and $520 for a table of eight before April 1. Buy tickets online at www.biddingforgood.com/syvcs.

Also on the website from now until the event, the school will be auctioning off items to raise money for student enrichment programs. Community members may also donate items for auction via the website.

Santa Ynez Valley Charter School was founded in 2000 as an independent charter school by a group of parents, educators and community members. Today SYVCS serves 200-plus students in grades K-8.

Students, parents and teachers work collaboratively to create a supportive, innovative, and academically challenging environment.

For more information, visit www.syvcs.org, email [email protected], or call 805-686-7360.

— John Dewey for Santa Ynez Valley Charter School.