Boots, Blues & BBQ Shindig Benefits Santa Ynez Valley Charter School

The Santa Ynez Valley Charter School will hold its 19th annual auction and dinner, Boots, Blues & BBQ, 5 p.m. April 27 at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum, 3596 Sagunto St.

The event will include a seated gourmet Southern-style dinner from Island View Catering, a live auction, and music from Santa Barbara’s Paradise Kings and singer songwriter Rowdy Yates.

Tickets are $75 per person and $520 for a table of eight before April 1. To buy tickets, visit www.biddingforgood.com/syvcs.

Also on that website until the event, the school will be auctioning off a number of items to raise money for enrichment programs that benefit students. Community members may also donate items for auction via the website.



This is a benefit event for Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, a nonprofit that provides a publicly funded kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school. Proceeds from the event help support music, art, technology and science programs.



Santa Ynez Valley Charter School first opened on September 4, 2000, as an independent charter school founded by more than 70 parents, educators, and community members. Today, it serves 200-plus students.

For more information, visit www.syvcs.org, email [email protected], or call 805-686-7360.

— John Dewey for Santa Ynez Valley Charter School.