Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:32 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Business

Polo & Racquet Club Parties With Boots & Bourbon And a Mechanical Bull

By Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club | May 29, 2018 | 2:50 p.m.
Tara Gray, Scott Campbell and Mindy Denson at Boots & Bourbon. Click to view larger
Tara Gray, Scott Campbell and Mindy Denson at Boots & Bourbon. (David Lominska)

Good times were had by all at Boots & Bourbon at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club recenty when the club hosted more than 150 members and guests for the festive event.

Boots & Bourbon featured tastings of Jefferson’s Bourbon, live music by the Brian Titus Trio, barbecue from Craft Wood Fired Catering, grill demonstrations by Ferno Grills, and a mechanical bull.

Event sponsor Jefferson’s Bourbon poured tastings of its small batch bourbon for guests to sample.

Chef Kyle Jones from Craft Wood Fired Catering prepared a barbecue dinner featuring Red Oak Smoked Tri Tip, Dry-Rubbed Chicken, and Brown Sugar and Bourbon Baked Beans, spiked with Jefferson’s Bourbon.

Event sponsor Ferno Grills demonstrated its proprietary firewheel technology that revolutionizes grilling capabilities. The evening was capped off with dancing to the tunes of the Brian Titus Trio and taking turns riding on the mechanical bull.

For more information about events at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, visit SBPolo.com or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 