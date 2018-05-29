Polo & Racquet Club Parties With Boots & Bourbon And a Mechanical Bull

Good times were had by all at Boots & Bourbon at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club recenty when the club hosted more than 150 members and guests for the festive event.

Boots & Bourbon featured tastings of Jefferson’s Bourbon, live music by the Brian Titus Trio, barbecue from Craft Wood Fired Catering, grill demonstrations by Ferno Grills, and a mechanical bull.

Event sponsor Jefferson’s Bourbon poured tastings of its small batch bourbon for guests to sample.

Chef Kyle Jones from Craft Wood Fired Catering prepared a barbecue dinner featuring Red Oak Smoked Tri Tip, Dry-Rubbed Chicken, and Brown Sugar and Bourbon Baked Beans, spiked with Jefferson’s Bourbon.

Event sponsor Ferno Grills demonstrated its proprietary firewheel technology that revolutionizes grilling capabilities. The evening was capped off with dancing to the tunes of the Brian Titus Trio and taking turns riding on the mechanical bull.

For more information about events at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, visit SBPolo.com or email [email protected].

— Jennifer Zacharias for the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.