Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 

Borders Discussion: ‘More Letters from the Heart’ at 7 p.m. Friday

By Joan Bowman | June 9, 2008 | 1:13 p.m.

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara announces the second book signing and panel discussion in its Celebrating Sisterhood series. “Extraordinary Men in Exceptional Women’s Lives: The Power of Good Words” will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Borders Books and Music, 7000 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.

The distinguished panel consists of authors from More Letters from the Heart: Betty J. Rosness, Perie Longo, Judi Weisbart and Claire de L’Arbre.

Released in conjunction with Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara’s 50th anniversary, More Letters from the Heart is its latest publication of inspiring words and illustrations from more than 50 prominent women and aspiring girls. The Celebrating Sisterhood series is a yearlong sequence of More Letters from the Heart author panel discussions, in which authors and/or girls will engage in lively conversations about issues that pertain to young girls today. 

Bring the women, girls, men and boys in your lives as we honor the men who love and inspire us!

“Both of my parents supported and loved me unconditionally, but it was my dad who told me he was proud,” Rosness said. “I could never have done any of it without the heroes in my life.”

Proceeds from the book support Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara and the educational programs provided to more than 1,000 girls and young women in the community. Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara is part of a national nonprofit youth organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. More Letters from the Heart can be purchased for $29.95 for hard cover and $19.95 for soft cover.

Joan Bowman represents Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 