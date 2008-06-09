Borders Discussion: ‘More Letters from the Heart’ at 7 p.m. Friday

Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara announces the second book signing and panel discussion in its Celebrating Sisterhood series. “Extraordinary Men in Exceptional Women’s Lives: The Power of Good Words” will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Borders Books and Music, 7000 Marketplace Drive in Goleta.

The distinguished panel consists of authors from More Letters from the Heart: Betty J. Rosness, Perie Longo, Judi Weisbart and Claire de L’Arbre.

Released in conjunction with Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara’s 50th anniversary, More Letters from the Heart is its latest publication of inspiring words and illustrations from more than 50 prominent women and aspiring girls. The Celebrating Sisterhood series is a yearlong sequence of More Letters from the Heart author panel discussions, in which authors and/or girls will engage in lively conversations about issues that pertain to young girls today.

Bring the women, girls, men and boys in your lives as we honor the men who love and inspire us!

“Both of my parents supported and loved me unconditionally, but it was my dad who told me he was proud,” Rosness said. “I could never have done any of it without the heroes in my life.”

Proceeds from the book support Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara and the educational programs provided to more than 1,000 girls and young women in the community. Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara is part of a national nonprofit youth organization dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold. More Letters from the Heart can be purchased for $29.95 for hard cover and $19.95 for soft cover.

Joan Bowman represents Girls Incorporated of Greater Santa Barbara.