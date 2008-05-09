Borders Opens Doors to Santa Barbara School Districts

{mosimage}

Thursday was Employee Appreciation Day in the Santa Barbara School Districts and, for the eighth-straight year, the downtown Borders, 900 State St., hosted a reception for the districts’ employees and their families.

In addition to shopping discounts, refreshments and a highly anticipated raffle, district employees and their families enjoyed music by Fly To Blue, a contemporary folk music group that includes David Gilbertson, one of the districts’ own employees.

The South Coast business community generously supports the annual event with food donations and raffle items. There were two grand prizes this year, dinner for four at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort and a Chumash Casino Resort Getaway Package, valued at $600. Cheryl Brion, a library technician at Franklin School, won the Chumash Casino Resort prize

Barbara Keyani is the Santa Barbara School Districts’ special projects and communications director.

