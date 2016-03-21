Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Borealis String Quartet to Return to Santa Barbara Museum of Art

By Katrina Carl for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art | March 21, 2016 | 10:55 a.m.

The Borealis String Quartet

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will host a performance by Borealis String Quartet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, 2016, in the Mary Craig Auditorium.

Formed in 2000, the Vancouver-based quartet quickly established a reputation as one of the most dynamic and exciting world-class ensembles of its generation, and their performances, including concerts at the Met as well as their 2011 performance at SBMA, became instant sell-outs.

Their upcoming performance includes Beethoven’s Quartet No.4 in C minor, Op.18 No.4, Shostakovich’s Quartet No.9 in E-flat Major, Op.117 and String Quartet No.3 by Imant Raminsh.

The last piece was written for the Borealis String Quartet and recently had its world premiere at Vernon’s Performing Arts Centre in Canada to great acclaim.

One of the most dynamic and exciting world-class ensembles of its generation, the Borealis String Quartet has received international, critical acclaim as an ensemble praised for its fiery performances, passionate style and refined musical interpretation.

To learn more about the Borealis String Quartet, visit www.borealisstringquartet.com.

The cost of the performance is $18 for SBMA members and $22 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

Katrina Carl represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 

