Borrowed & Blue Names Santa Barbara’s Best Wedding Businesses

Borrowed & Blue, Santa Barbara’s leading online source for locally inspired weddings, has announced the Santa Barbara winners of the Best of B&B Awards, the industry’s only awards voted on by the wedding vendors themselves.

Borrowed & Blue works with more than 600 Santa Barbara-area wedding vendors to provide engaged couples with an immersive and truly local online planning experience.

“Santa Barbara is one of the nation’s premiere markets for weddings,” said Borrowed & Blue co-founder Adam Healey. “The venues, photographers, florists, planners and others on this list of winners are truly the best of the best. That’s because their own peers voted them in.”

The Best of B&B Awards cover 24 different categories. Vendors picked Gold, Silver and Bronze awards in each category.

Below is a list of the Gold winners in some of the top categories. The entire list of Santa Barbara’s winners can be found on the Borrowed & Blue website.

» Best All-around Wedding Venue: Barcara Resort & Spa

» Best Wedding Photographer: Will Kveta Photography

» Best Wedding Planner: Danae Grace Events

» Best Wedding Caterer: Pure Joy Catering

» Best Wedding Florist: Ella and Louie

» Best Wedding Cakes and Desserts: Enjoy Cupcakes

— Emily Cornella is a content associate at Borrowed & Blue.