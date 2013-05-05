Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 5:51 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

BOSO Foundation Raises $8,000 at Derby Day Party to Fund Water Wells

Local nonprofit brings together wineries, businesses and horse racing fans to support Uganda project

By Michelle Endo for the Buy One Save One (BOSO) Foundation | May 5, 2013 | 3:01 a.m.

The Buy One Save One (BOSO) Foundation, a Santa Barbara nonprofit organization, raised $8,000 at its fourth Annual Derby Day, a Kentucky Derby viewing party that partners with local businesses and wineries to support the BOSO Foundation’s water well installation efforts in Uganda.

The benefit was held Saturday at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club.

Proceeds from the event funds the BOSO Foundation’s mission to provide safe and accessible drinking water to Ugandan villages. By installing water wells closer to village centers, the BOSO Foundation eliminates the six hours normally spent walking for water. This allows children to remain in school, farmers to dedicate more time tending to crops and goods to be sold in the market.

This year’s Derby Day featured 11 wineries from Santa Barbara County and a Maker’s Mark Mint Julep Bar. The event also included a photo booth, silent auction and a viewing of the running of the Kentucky Derby, which was won by Orb.

Click here for more information on the BOSO Foundation. Connect with the BOSO Foundation on Facebook. Follow the BOSO Foundation on Twitter: @bosofoundation.

— Michelle Endo represents the Buy One Save One (BOSO) Foundation.

