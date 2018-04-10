Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 8:42 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Boston Man Arrested in Goleta Commercial Burglary Attempt

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:15 p.m. | April 10, 2018 | 9:30 a.m.
Joseph Rose Click to view larger
Joseph Rose

Deputies interrupted a commercial burglary in progress in Goleta early Tuesday and arrested a Boston man, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

A sheriff’s K-9 team was patrolling the Calle Real Center on the 5600 block of Calle Real shortly after 4 a.m. when the deputy observed a shattered glass door at the Town’n Country Realty and Investment Co., said Sgt. John Maxwell.

“As the Sheriff’s K9 team approached the building to investigate further, he observed a suspect inside the business with a flashlight, apparently in the act of committing a burglary,” Maxwell said.

Additional law enforcement personnel were called in to assist in apprehending the suspect.

“Within minutes, that suspect, 46-year-old Joseph Rose of Boston, Massachusetts, emerged from the building through the shattered glass door carrying several bags of stolen property,” Maxwell said.

Rose was arrested as he attempted to walk away, and was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of burglary. His bail was set at $20,000.

Tuesday was not the first time Rose was arrested in connection with a burglary.

Last April, he was taken accused of breaking into and taking property from the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Congregation Church in Goleta.

In that incident, a church employee called 9-1-1 after a man reportedly broke a window to get access to the church at 820 N. Fairview Ave.

Rose reportedly fled when confronted, but an employee’s description of Rose helped deputies track him down a few blocks away.

He also was connected to a burglary nearby at the Coastline Christian Academy at 5950 Cathedral Oaks Road.

It could not immediatley be determined what the dispostion was of those cases.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

