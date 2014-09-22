Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Fall Native Plant Sale Begins Saturday

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s Fall Native Plant Sale begins the last weekend of September — Saturday, Sept. 27 — the perfect time to replace drought stricken lawns and gardens with native plants.

Throughout October, speakers, classes and informational workshops will provide resources to make your home gardens thrive. With more than 6,000 plants and 400 varieties to choose from, you won’t find a larger selection between Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Garden members get first choice Saturday morning, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon and receive a 10 percent discount. Doors open to the public at noon Saturday and, as always, there is no garden admission charge to shop at the Garden Grower’s Nursery. The Fall Native Plant Sale continues through Sunday, Nov. 2. The Nursery and Plant Sale are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“As natural habitats for many native plants disappear, the home garden is an important link in conservation of these specialized species,” said Bruce Reed, the harden’s horticulturist and nursery manager. “The harden helps people to see the beauty of native plants, not just in the wild, but also in their own gardens.”

Fall is the primary planting season in our area. Not only does this give plants time to establish their roots and take advantage of winter rainfall, but many native plants, such as manzanita, bloom in winter. This year’s sale will feature added classes and resources throughout the month to help gardeners make smart water-saving choices. On Drought Defense Day, Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., businesses and nonprofits will offer information on water saving products and techniques until 2 p.m., followed by a free drip irrigation demonstration.

Choose just the right plants for your garden with expert garden advice on three Saturdays in October (Oct. 4, 11 and 25). Susan Van Atta, Paige Minney and Bruce Reed will each lead a class and share their favorite pairings of interesting native plants and help participants work through design concepts for their home gardens.

Rare and popular species, such as the Matilija poppy and milkweed, sell out quickly, but new shipments arrive weekly. Shoppers can call 805.682.4726 x127 to check on availability before their visit. As always, garden staff and volunteers are available to provide expert planting advice free of charge.

Each year numerous businesses support the plant sale through sponsorships and in-kind donations of products and services. The garden is especially grateful to this year’s lead sponsor, All Around Landscape Supply. For information about becoming a garden sponsor, please contact Nina Dunbar at 805.682.4726 x151. All proceeds support the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden general fund.

Click here for the full calendar of events and other information. The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is located at 1212 Mission Canyon Road.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.