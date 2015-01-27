Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Needs Volunteers to Help Track Effects of Climate on Plant Life Cycles

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is seeking volunteers to help track the effects of the changing climate on plant life cycles.

Volunteers will be trained to observe and record seasonal phenomena such as leaf emergence, flowering and pollen release to be included in a national database. A free hands-on workshop will turn you into a citizen scientist.

Free citizen scientists training for the national climate change tracking project will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31 at the garden.

Please register as space is limited by clicking here or calling 805.682.4726 x102.

For further information, contact communications coordinator Rebecca Mordini at 805.682.1132.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.