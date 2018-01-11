Botanic Garden Offers Sanctuary to Those Who Grieve

In response to recent natural disasters that have shaken the community, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is offering free admission to visitors now through Friday, Jan. 19. The garden, 1212 Mission Canyon Road, is open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

“Our thoughts are with our community and neighbors during this difficult time,” said Steve Windhager, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden executive director.

“We think that right now, our best response is to do one of the things we do best: provide a special serene place for people who need to escape, to meditate, to gather and to mourn," he said.

"We welcome those seeking respite to come find solace and sanctuary in the garden,” he said.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s 78 acres and five miles of walking trails is a place to explore California’s iconic landscapes, from redwood forests to deserts. Free docent tours are offered at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, and 2 p.m. Mondays.

For more information, visit sbbg.org.

— Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.