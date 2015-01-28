Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 12:04 pm | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Botanic Garden Seed the Future Campaign Exceeds Goal, Raises $14.9 Million

By Rebecca Mordini for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden | January 28, 2015 | 2:17 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is pleased to announce that the Seed the Future Comprehensive Campaign exceeded its goal and raised $14,944,536.

These funds are already being used to expand and renovate gardens; enrich work in conservation and education with new, modern facilities; and increase the garden’s long-term sustainability.

“We are so grateful to the nearly 400 people who showed their support for the garden by donating to this campaign,” said Dr. John Wiemann, garden trustee and co-chair of the Seed the Future campaign.

“It shows tremendous faith in the garden’s future and the importance of its conservation mission,” added co-chair Dr. Ed Birch.

Several early gifts to the campaign are already being used for construction, research and preservation:

A $2.5 million gift from Mrs. John C. Pritzlaff focused on building the garden’s first new structure in more than 20 years — the Pritzlaff Conservation Center. The center will consolidate the garden’s research, administration and exhibition areas, including laboratory space, expanded herbarium and a rare plant seed bank. The building is designed to be highly energy efficient, will incorporate photovoltaic panels to produce most of its annual power demand, capture stormwater for use in garden irrigation, and achieve a Gold Level LEED certification. Currently under construction, the Pritzlaff Conservation Center is expected to be completed in the spring of 2016.

The garden created its first endowed position, a plant Systematist, thanks to a $2.3 million contribution from Drs. Ken and Shirley Tucker. The Systematist will continue the garden’s work in plant taxonomy and add the capacity for DNA based research. Dr. Shirley Tucker, a botanist, and Dr. Ken Tucker, an entomologist, knew firsthand the challenges of funding basic research as federal money decreased and private institutions filled the gap.

Major funding from John and Martha Gabbert was an expression of their dedication to the garden’s mission.

"We only have one planet and one of the things that makes this planet such an amazing place to live is the vast diversity of living things. We gave to the Seed the Future campaign because the work the garden is doing in education and research is vital to protecting this wonderful, diverse planet we call home,” enthused John Gabbert.

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden's rare books will be available in the University of California Santa Barbara Library’s new Special Collections facility beginning in 2016, thanks to the Seed the Future gift of SAGE Publications chair and co-founder, Sara Miller McCune.

"My goal in making this gift is to ensure the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s important collection of rare books is preserved for generations to come," Miller McCune said.

Dedicated donors were inspired to give significant gifts at the beginning and end of the campaign. A million-dollar challenge match organized by garden trustee Peter Schuyler, with campaign supporters Gay Bryant, Connie Harvie, Chapin and Cynthia Nolen, Gerry and Bobbie Rubin, and Jack and Judy Stapelmann, helped inspire many of those additional gifts from previous donors.

“It was a real community effort and we are thankful to everyone who made this possible” said Dr. Steve Windhager, executive director of the garden.

In addition to the Pritzlaff Conservation Center, improvements funded by the campaign will include renovation of existing buildings that will expand classroom areas, provide for a fire-safe library on site, and enhance the visitor experience with a new visitors’ gallery. Five gardens are being planted or renovated including: the Home Demonstration Garden, the historic Meadow, the Wooded Dell display around the historic Campbell Bench, a new Island Section, and the Centennial Maze, which commemorates the Garden Club of Santa Barbara’s 100th anniversary.

The garden will remain open to the public while construction is under way on the Pritzlaff Conservation Center on its property east of Mission Canyon Road.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 