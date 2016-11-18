Botanic Garden to Display California Plant Photos by Botanist Bob Haller

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden will feature an exhibition of photographs by legendary botanist John Robert “Bob” Haller (1930-2016) from Dec. 7, 2016, to March 17, 2017, in the Pritzlaff Conservation Center Gallery.

A prolific photographer, who studied under Ansel Adams in the 1950s, Haller received his Ph.D. in botany from UCLA and soon after joined the faculty of UCSB, where he inspired generations of future botanists until his retirement in 1994.

The photo exhibition incorporates 58 images used in Haller's celebrated multimedia presentations from his undergraduate course, Plants of California (Botany 103).

Collectively, the photographs depict a virtual transect of California natural habitats beginning on the coast, moving east to the chaparral, grasslands and oak woodland foothills, through the high Sierra, and ending in the desert.

Following his retirement from UCSB, Haller served as the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s education botanist, teaching classes, leading field trips and continuing to introduce new audiences to wonder of California’s beautiful and diverse natural landscapes.

Haller's photo collection of thousands of images was gifted to the Botanic Garden Garden upon his death from Parkinson’s disease on Aug. 17, 2016.



Bob Haller’s Plants of California Photography Exhibit was funded with support from Santa Barbara Beautiful.

The exhibit is free to the general public with paid Garden admission. The Pritzlaff Conservation Center Gallery is at 1212 Mission Canyon Road. Exhibit hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays through March 17, 2017, except on Garden holidays.



For more information about the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, visit www.sbbg.org.

— Rebecca Mordini for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.